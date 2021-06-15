Sturgeon: Lockdown easing likely to be delayed three weeks from June 28

Nicola Sturgeon

The Scottish Government is likely to postpone the planned move to Level 0 of coronavirus restrictions on June 28 for three weeks, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

In a statement at the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said caution is needed to provide extra time to push ahead with vaccinations.

She said: “Given the current situation – and the need to get more people fully vaccinated before we ease up further – it is reasonable to indicate now that I think it unlikely that any part of the country will move down a level from June 28.

“Instead, it is likely that we will opt to maintain restrictions for a further three weeks from June 28 and use that time to vaccinate – with both doses – as many more people as possible.

“Doing that will give us the best chance, later in July, of getting back on track and restoring the much greater normality that we all crave.”

She said the decision would be confirmed at Holyrood next week, following a planned review of the current levels.

Earlier, Scottish Government figures indicated Scotland has recorded two coronavirus deaths and 974 new cases in the past 24 hours.

2,118,821 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 974 to 248,515 Sadly 2 more patients who tested positive have died (7,683 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/fzP1Rx44Oq — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 15, 2021

It brings the death toll under this measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, to 7,683.

The daily positivity rate was 5%, down from 5.2% the previous day, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Tuesday.

There were 137 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 128 on Sunday.

Seventeen people were in intensive care, no change on the day before.

So far 3,531,461 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccination and 2,470,181 have received their second dose.

However, the Scottish Government said that Public Health Scotland experienced IT issues which had an impact on the extraction of vaccination data on June 15.

It said Tuesday’s figures may be an underestimate, and any missing data will be reported in tomorrow’s figures.