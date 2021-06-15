Parkrun events delayed until July 24 following lockdown decision

Participants stretch ahead of the 5km parkrun around Hyde Park in Leeds

Parkrun events will not return in England until at least July 24 after the Government postponed the lifting of pandemic restrictions, organisers said.

The free 5km Saturday morning runs were due to restart on Saturday June 5 before issues around accessing running spaces pushed their return to June 26.

Parkrun UK said in a statement on Monday evening: “A huge amount of work has been done in recent weeks to ensure we have permission to return from the large majority of landowners.

Here's our statement in response to the Prime Minister's changes to the Roadmap. It is now our intention that 5k events in England will restart on Saturday 24 July. ? https://t.co/9uH0IxqNwm ? #loveparkrun pic.twitter.com/sEHQUxTmRD — parkrun UK (@parkrunUK) June 14, 2021

“Whilst this delay is disappointing, we respect the fact that a significant number of these permissions were contingent on the country moving into Step 4, and we will therefore target a new reopening date of Saturday 24 July.”

Organisers had previously said the decision to proceed with events from June 26 was subject to any changes in the road map announced by Boris Johnson.