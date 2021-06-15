Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Shoppers alongside Covid-19 signs in Frenchgate shopping centre in Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 11, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 283 (90%) have seen a rise in rates, 28 (9%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 890 new cases in the seven days to June 11 – the equivalent of 594.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly from 559.8 in the seven days to June 4.

Ribble Valley in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 244.7 to 477.9, with 291 new cases.

Hyndburn – also in Lancashire – has the third highest, up from 275.2 to 446.7, with 362 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Ribble Valley (up from 244.7 to 477.9)

Pendle (141.1 to 319.2)

Hyndburn (275.2 to 446.7)

Blackpool (103.3 to 198.6)

Warrington (55.2 to 148.6)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 15 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 4.