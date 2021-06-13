Sussex football club appeals online after vandals smash defibrillator kit

Defibrillator stock

A football club in East Sussex has made an appeal online after two people were caught on CCTV vandalising its defibrillator kit.

Buxted FC said the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, was “heartbreaking”.

Writing on twitter, the club said: “Last night at 12:50am, our defibrillator was vandalised.

“It was caught on CCTV so if anyone has any information about who these two people are then please report it to Sussex Police.”

It comes after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his side’s Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday.

? PLEASE READ? Last night at 12:50am, our defib was vandalised. It was caught on CCTV so if anyone has any information about who these two people are then please report it Sussex Police. The CAD Number is 551-13.06.2021. pic.twitter.com/GtWODkoedK — Buxted FC (@BuxtedFC) June 13, 2021

Eriksen was given prolonged treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital where he is now awake and recovering.

The footage, posted on the Buxted FC twitter account, has been viewed more than 150,000 times since it was posted on Sunday evening.

It was retweeted by actor Martin Kemp who described what had happened as “the pits”.

“I rarely get upset, angry or surprised by people’s behaviour but this is the pits,” he said.

“I hope they will be disgusted with themselves when they get caught.”

Richard Turner, chairman of Buxted FC said the incident was “absolutely disgusting”.

“Those things save people’s lives and someone has come and trashed it,” he told the PA news agency.

“The whole world saw what happened to Christian Eriksen on Saturday so why would anyone think that’s ok?

I rarely get upset, angry or surprised by people’s behaviour but this is the pits!!! I hope they will be disgusted with themselves when they get caught!! https://t.co/soOEe8QNOe — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) June 13, 2021

“Everyone at the club is a volunteer, we work hard for what we’ve got, but now we’ll have to raise funds to replace it.

“It’s just heartbreaking.”

Mr Turner said before the incident, Buxted FC had been celebrating winning the mid-Sussex division one league trophy.

“Now I think we’re more upset than angry after what’s happened,” he said.

He added that the community had been “brilliant” in its support and many people had offered to help install a new defibrillator.