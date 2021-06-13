Railway lines blocked after train hits car at level crossing

Level crossing stock

A train hitting a car at a level crossing has caused major disruption to rail services – with trains cancelled or delayed, operators said.

British Transport Police (BTP) said that officers were called to Rossington Level Crossing in Doncaster just after 8pm on Sunday following reports a train had hit a car.

But the force said that luckily the vehicle was only clipped by the train and nobody was believed to be injured.

⚠️ #LNERUpdate Due to a road vehicle colliding with a level crossing, the 20:35 #KingsCross to #Leeds due 22:58 has been cancelled. Our station teams will be on hand to support you. — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) June 13, 2021

In a statement, BTP said: “Officers were called to Rossington Level Crossing in Doncaster at 8.07pm this evening following reports that a train had hit a car.

“Thankfully, the vehicle was only clipped by the train and nobody is believed to have sustained any injuries.

“Officers and paramedics remain at the scene. Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.”

But the crash caused delays and cancellations for rail passengers, with London North Eastern Railway (LNER) urging people not to travel and telling customers tickets dated on Sunday will be valid for travel on Monday.

⛔️ #LNERUpdate Please DO NOT TRAVEL today if you have not yet departed. Customers are encouraged to claim a refund for unused tickets from point of purchase, alternatively tickets will be valid for travel tomorrow 14 June with a new reservation booked at https://t.co/Cvn9CpGK4r pic.twitter.com/xyp2y6BwBG — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) June 13, 2021

LNER said on its website: “Major disruption between Doncaster and Grantham until the end of the day.

“The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Doncaster and Retford.

“Whilst they attend the incident, all lines will be closed.

“A limited number of LNER trains will be able to divert via Gainsborough. These trains will not be able to call at Retford.