Teenager in court on murder charge after 15-year-old stabbed

Stabbing scene

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder after another teenager was fatally stabbed during the school run in west London.

The Metropolitan Police has named the victim as Jalan Woods-Bell, 15, following the incident Hayes.

Officers were called to reports of a fight on Blyth Road, close to Global Academy – a college for students aged 14-19 – just before 8.35am on Friday.

Jalan was found with stab injuries and died at the scene.

The Met said a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Sunday.

The charged teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and an update on his next court appearance is expected in due course.

Forensic officers at the scene on Friday (Ian West/PA)

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command continue to investigate the incident.

Tia Rek-Williams, 21, a teacher who lives nearby, said the incident had been “traumatising”.

She told the PA news agency on Friday: “I didn’t see the initial stabbing but I did see past the point where the boy was on the ground.

“They were saying ‘come on, you’ve just got 30 seconds, hold on, keep fighting’ and as they were saying that I saw his hand drop and his eyes close. It was so traumatising.”

Ms Rek-Williams said emergency services had arrived around 30 seconds later and the boy had been treated with a defibrillator.

The incident happened on Blyth Road in Hayes, west London (Ian West/PA)

She said around six people had tried to help the boy while neighbours came out of their houses and gathered in the road.

She added: “It happened in broad daylight, a 15-year-old boy, there are so many cameras. It just shows you nothing can stop these people doing these things. This happened literally in the middle of the street, not down a back alley, in front of people’s houses. It’s just awful.”

Police commander for Hillingdon, Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a child’s life to knife crime in Hillingdon.

“This incident, that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy, took place during this morning’s school run.

“A family has been devastated and the effects of this terrible incident will reverberate throughout our communities.

“As a parent of a teenage boy myself, I cannot imagine the pain the family is going through and I offer our full condolences and support.”

He added that police patrols in the area will be stepped up.

Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington John McDonnell tweeted: “If anyone can assist the police with any information on this tragic incident, I urge them to come forward.”