In Pictures: Save our seas – G7 protesters take to the water

UK NewsPublished:

Surfers Against Sewage called on the world leaders to take ‘drastic action’ to tackle the climate emergency.

Surfers Against Sewage protesters
Surfers Against Sewage protesters

Protesters have ventured into the water in Cornwall to demand G7 leaders act to tackle the climate emergency.

Members of Surfers Against Sewage demonstrated off Gyllyngvase Beach near Falmouth during the G7 summit, which they said offers a “critical opportunity for leading governments to set the tone for how the world rebuilds from the coronavirus pandemic”.

Organisers said it is “vital” decisions made during the talks focus on the need for a “green and blue recovery”.

G7 Summit
(Ben Birchall/PA)
G7 Summit
(Ben Birchall/PA)
G7 Summit
(Ben Birchall/PA)
G7 Summit
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Meanwhile, Oxfam campaigners posed as G7 leaders on Swanpool Beach near Falmouth.

The charity has called on the G7 countries to commit to cutting emissions further and faster, and to provide more finance to help the most vulnerable countries respond to the impacts of climate change.

G7 Summit
(Aaron Chown/PA)
G7 Summit
(Aaron Chown/PA)
G7 Summit
(Aaron Chown/PA)
G7 Summit
(Aaron Chown/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News