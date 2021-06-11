UK set to bask in hottest day of the year over weekend as Euro 2020 kicks off

Summer weather

The UK is set to bask in its hottest day of the year so far over the weekend as football fans welcome the start of Euro 2020.

Temperatures could hit 30C (86F) by Sunday afternoon, just as England take on Croatia, which would make it the warmest June 13 on record.

Parts of the UK will be hotter than holiday destinations in Ibiza, Mykonos and even California due to a “jet stream” moving in from the south.

Saturday will also be warm for England, Wales and most of Scotland, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s, the Met Office said.

The hottest temperature recorded so far this year was 28.3C (82.94F) in Northolt, north-west London, on June 2.

Forecaster Marco Petagna told the PA news agency: “Large parts of the UK will experience some fine weather this weekend due to an area of high pressure moving across the country.

“I’m afraid Saturday won’t be plain-sailing for all, as some areas in Northern Ireland and Scotland will see some cloud and a few showers but elsewhere there will be plenty of sunshine.

“Many places will see highs of 25C (77F) on Saturday, following a cooler start to the day.”

He said that parts of Wales could be as hot as 21C (69.8F) during the afternoon, as the nation braces itself for its first Euro 2020 match against Switzerland.

However, Sunday is expected to be the warmer of the two days, with the temperature possibly surpassing 30C (86F) in the South East, which has never been seen on June 13.

Mr Petagna added: “It will certainly be the hotter of the two days for many in the UK.

“In terms of if it will be the hottest day of the year, it’ll be close, I expect some areas have a good chance of hitting at least 29C (84.2F) which would make it the warmest.”

He went on to say: “It’s because of a high-pressure jet stream moving in from the south-west, bringing with it sunshine and warm, dry temperatures.”