Rail disruption after multiple track circuit failures

Passengers on some of the busiest rail routes in the country suffered travel disruption on Friday because of multiple track circuit failures.
South Western Railway issued a message to customers at lunchtime recommending not to travel on its services at present, saying tickets will be valid on Saturday.
The company said: “We have been informed that there are multiple track circuit failures in the Surbiton area, affecting all trains heading away from London Waterloo. Trains are having to be talked past signals and run under caution.
“Trains may be subject to short notice changes. Passengers are requested to please use other London terminals.”
Changes were made on many lines and London Waterloo to Hampton Court services were suspended in both directions.
Replacement road transport was requested to run between Hampton Court and Wimbledon, but was not running to a fixed timetable.