One in eight adults planning trip abroad this summer – ONS

A negative Covid-19 test sits on top of a Passport for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Around one in eight British adults are planning a trip abroad this summer, figures suggest.

Some 12% of adults said they plan to go on a trip abroad before September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Of these, 71% said this would be for a holiday.

Younger groups were more likely to be planning a trip, 16% of 30-34-year-olds said they plan to do so compared to 8% of adults aged 70 and over.

A traffic light risk-based system with red, amber and green ratings for countries around the world determines the quarantine and coronavirus testing requirements people face when returning to the UK.

The ONS said it collected responses during the week that it was announced that Portugal was to move from the green to the amber list.

It analysed responses from 4,153 individuals surveyed between June 2 and 6.

The survey also asked people what measures they would be willing to carry out.

The majority (91%) said they would be willing to wear a face covering while travelling to and from their destination, and provide proof that they had been vaccinated (86%).

A ferry in Portsmouth (Chris Ison/PA)

Almost three quarters said they would be prepared to take tests before and after travelling (74%) and provide details of their accommodation, travel dates and home address (73%).

In addition, 64% said they would be willing to socially distance at their destination.

Smaller proportions said they would stay on at their destination if the rules changed or if they tested positive for Covid-19 (27%), quarantine for 10 days on their return (25%) or pay for or stay in a managed quarantine hotel (2%).

Four per cent said they would not be willing to carry out any of the above.

The survey also found happiness levels have risen to a similar level to those experienced before the pandemic.

A score used to calculate average happiness in the past seven days rose to 7.3 out of 10, the first time it has been above pre-pandemic level (7.2) since May 2020, when it was 7.4.