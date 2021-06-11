Joe Biden ‘extremely sympathetic’ in Harry Dunn case, says PM

The case of Harry Dunn was raised with Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden is “actively engaged” and “extremely sympathetic” in the case of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn, Boris Johnson has said.

The leaders of the US and UK discussed the 19-year-old, who was killed when a car crashed into his motorbike outside a military base in Northamptonshire, ahead of the G7 summit of world leaders in Cornwall.

The death, in August 2019, sparked an international controversy after Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf. She has since been charged with causing the death of the teenager by dangerous driving.

Mr Johnson was asked if there had been any progress made on the case following his discussion with his American counterpart and said he understood there were “limits” to what Mr Biden could do.

Speaking to the BBC, the Prime Minister said: “You should really – when you get the chance – put your question to the president because he is actively engaged in the case.

“As you know, he has his own personal reasons for feeling very deeply about the issue. And he was extremely sympathetic, but this is not something that either government can control very easily because there are legal processes that are still going on.

“But he did express a great deal of sympathy, as indeed this government continues to do for the family of Harry Dunn.”

He added both the US executive and legal and judiciary system were “working together”.

The Dunn family said they were pleased to see the case raised at the “first available opportunity”.

In a landmark ruling in the US District Court in Virginia, Judge Ellis has decided to allow #HarryDunn’s parents claim for wrongful death against Mr and Mrs Sacoolas to proceed there. A verdict for common sense and there are no more important words in the judgment than these ?? pic.twitter.com/b0lho8hts3 — Radd Seiger (@RaddSeiger) February 16, 2021

Speaking after the PM raised the matter with President Biden, Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger told the PA news agency: “Harry’s parents are very pleased to see that the PM has taken the opportunity to raise the case with President Biden at the first available opportunity.

“This rightly shows just how important this issue is and we are very grateful to the Prime Minister and his team for doing so.

“As all parties know there is no greater force on earth than the love between a mother and child.

“The family will continue to pursue justice until it is done.”

The Dunn family have challenged the diplomatic immunity asserted on Sacoolas’s behalf, which will be heard in the Court of Appeal next year.