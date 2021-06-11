Grenfell Tower residents asked for ideas on design of tragedy memorial

Grenfell Tower stock

Bereaved families, survivors and local residents of Grenfell Tower have been asked to come forward to share their ideas for a memorial ahead of the fourth anniversary of the tragedy.

The Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission released a video on Friday setting out how the future memorial should be developed by the community to leave a “legacy and a long-lasting symbol of remembrance”.

It said the 2017 fire, which killed 72 people, must “never be forgotten”.

'We are your community representatives.We promise never to forget.We want to hear from you.' A message from the #Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission. pic.twitter.com/AMiO1gfqjl — Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission (@GrenfellTowerMC) June 11, 2021

The Memorial Commission’s co-chair, Michael Lockwood, said in a message to former residents: “We need all your help and advice because this is your memorial.

“This is an incredible community, and the strength and passion that you have shown in our conversations, makes us proud that we have the privilege of working with you.

“We are humbled by the dignity you have shown during these difficult times and committed to the responsibility you have placed on the memorial commission.”

He added: “With your help, we want to agree a memorial that is special and ensures Grenfell is never forgotten.”

Former residents and bereaved family members spoke of the need for the memorial to be made “by the community, for the community”.

Sandra Ruiz, a bereaved family member, said: “This space is a sacred space and this memorial needs to reflect that.

“And it’s a way to honour those that we lost.”

She added that without hearing the thoughts of other bereaved families and former residents it would be “difficult to achieve” a fitting memorial to represent them.

Hanan Wahabi, a survivor from the tragedy, who lost her brother, his wife and three children, said: “The reason why I chose to support the commission work was because I felt like I needed to do something.

“After I’ve gone, after my children have gone, after everybody’s gone, it’s the fact that memorial is there just the way every other memorial that we can see around the world for it to still be there.