G7 summit: Police officer staying on ferry tests positive for Covid

A ferry in Falmouth where a police officer who was being accommodated onboard returned a positive lateral flow test for coronavirus on Friday morning

Twelve police officers who are supporting policing at the G7 summit in Cornwall are self-isolating following a positive Covid test.

A person in their bubble returned a positive lateral flow test for coronavirus on Friday morning.

The officer, plus those who have come into close contact, are currently self-isolating at another designated location after being accommodated on a ferry.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “As part of our testing regime, during the early hours of June 11 we have identified one officer who is currently supporting G7 policing and accommodated on the ferry, has given a positive lateral flow test for Covid-19.

“The officer, plus those who have come into close contact, are currently self-isolating at another designated location.

“All who have come into close contact or are in the bubble of those who tested positive are also currently self-isolating, which equates to 12 officers in total. The next stage is for those who have tested positive to undertake a PCR test.

“We are continuing to follow the advice of Public Health England.”

It comes after a hotel in Cornwall reportedly hosting media and security staff for the G7 summit closed following a coronavirus outbreak.