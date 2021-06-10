Third of workers at older adult care homes have not received second Covid jab

Coronavirus vaccines being prepared at Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

Nearly one in three older adult care home workers in England have not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, new figures show.

The latest data from NHS England, published on Thursday, shows that 68.7% of eligible staff at older adult care homes had been given both doses of vaccine by June 6.

Since the vaccine programme began on December 8 2020 up to June 6 83.7% of eligible staff had been given a first jab, the figures show.

(PA Graphics)

This compares to 95.3% of eligible older adult care home residents who have received a first jab and 90.5% who have had both.

Residents and staff are classed as eligible for the vaccine if they have not had Covid-19 in the previous 28 days.

Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers are the top priority group in the vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, the data also showed that 82.7% of residents at younger adult care homes in England had received both dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The region with the highest rate was the East of England at 86.2% while the lowest was the Midlands at 80.0%, the figures show.

(PA Graphics)

A total of 53.7% of social care staff in England working in independent Care Quality Commission-registered younger adult care homes and domiciliary care providers have received a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, NHS England said.

For social care staff working in other settings in England, including non-registered providers, the figure is 24.6%.

Some 88.8% of people classified as clinically extremely vulnerable had received both doses of coronavirus vaccine by June 6, according to NHS England figures.

The proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in an “at-risk group” or who are unpaid carers to have received a second jab by this date was 68.7%, the data suggests.

People are identified as at risk or a carer in a number of ways, including through GP records, those receiving carer’s allowance or on the GP Learning Disability Register, and those identified as unpaid carers by local authorities, NHS England said.