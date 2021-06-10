PM raises Harry Dunn case with President Biden in first face-to-face meeting

Harry Dunn

The Prime Minister has raised the case of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Boris Johnson reiterated that the UK wants justice done for the 19-year-old, who was killed when a car crashed into his motorbike outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019.

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, has since been charged with causing the teenager’s death by dangerous driving.

The suspect had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

At his first face-to-face meeting with President Biden in Cornwall on Thursday, Mr Johnson reasserted the UK Government’s position on the case.

Confirming it had been raised, a No 10 spokesman said: “The PM raised the tragic Harry Dunn case with President Biden and reiterated that the UK wants to see justice done for the family.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has also raised the case with his US counterpart Tony Blinken in past discussions.

The Dunn family said they are “very pleased” to see the case raised at the “first available opportunity”.

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson discussed the Harry Dunn case (Toby Melville/PA)

Speaking after the PM raised the case with President Biden, the Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger told the PA news agency: “Harry’s parents are very pleased to see that the PM has taken the opportunity to raise the case with President Biden at the first available opportunity.

“This rightly shows just how important this issue is and we are very grateful to the Prime Minister and his team for doing so.

“As all parties know there is no greater force on earth than the love between a mother and child.

“The family will continue to pursue justice until it is done.”

The Dunn family have challenged the diplomatic immunity asserted on Sacoolas’s behalf, which will be heard in the Court of Appeal next year.