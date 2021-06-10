More than 85% of over-50s in England fully vaccinated, figures suggest

Vials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (Yui Mok/PA)

Around six in every seven people in England aged 50 and over are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, new figures suggest.

An estimated 85.8% of people in this age group had received two doses of a vaccine by June 6.

The Government has set a target to offer both jabs to everyone aged 50 and over by June 21.

(PA Graphics)

Within this age group, 91.8% of people aged 80 and over are now estimated to have received both doses, along with 97.4% of people aged 70 to 79 and 90.8% of people aged 60 to 69.

Some 72.5% of 50 to 59-year-olds are estimated to be fully vaccinated.

People in their 50s began to receive invitations for a first dose of vaccine in early March, with many likely to have been offered a second dose in recent weeks.

The time between vaccine doses has also been shortened for people 50 and over, from 12 weeks to eight weeks, to try to give maximum possible protection against the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus that originated in India.

(PA Graphics)

The figures for vaccinations were published by NHS England, and have been combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

At a local level, the highest estimated proportion of people aged 50 and over to be fully vaccinated is in Stratford-upon-Avon (96.0%), according to analysis by the PA news agency.

This is followed by Bath & North East Somerset (93.7%), Warwick (93.6%) and Mid Suffolk (93.5%).

The lowest proportion is in the London borough of Westminster (59.3%), the City of London (60.6%) and the London borough of Tower Hamlets (62.2%).