Hotel near G7 site evacuated over suspicious package

UK NewsPublished:

The hotel is in Falmouth, base for the world’s media covering the G7 summit.

Stock image of police tape
A hotel near the site of the G7 summit in Cornwall has been evacuated following reports of a suspicious package, police say.

Devon & Cornwall police said officers were called to the Falmouth Hotel in Falmouth about 3.15am following reports of a suspicious package in the hotel’s grounds.

Falmouth is being used as the main base for the world’s media who will be covering the G7 summit.

The force said in a statement: “In order to maintain public safety, the area is currently being safely evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“This will impact on those staying within the Falmouth Hotel, Madeira Hotel and campervans in the area, as well as neighbouring properties.

“A 100-metre cordon will be put in place and Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal are en-route to the scene.

“Police remain at the scene and the incident is ongoing.”

Falmouth is around a 40-minute drive from the Carbis Bay Hotel, where leaders from the world’s most powerful democracies will gather for the G7 summit from Friday.

