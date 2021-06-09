Man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend in stabbing attack

Clare Nash

A “jealous” ex-boyfriend has been found guilty of murdering his former partner after their relationship ended and she began seeing another man.

Charles Jessop, 30, took a knife and cycled to 33-year-old Clare Nash’s flat in Newmarket, Suffolk, on the evening of January 16 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Mark Cotter QC, prosecuting, said Jessop lay in wait until Ms Nash returned home, then launched his stabbing attack, strangling her after the knife broke.

He earlier told the trial: “This was a revenge attack borne of jealousy by a man who wouldn’t accept that Clare Nash had rejected him and entered into a new relationship.”

He went on: “The knife broke during the attack, which likely explains why he went on to strangle her.”

A pathologist could not say whether Ms Nash died by strangulation or from blood loss, Mr Cotter said, with her cause of death recorded as a combination of both.

Jurors found Jessop, of Bakers Row, Newmarket, guilty of murder on Wednesday following a two-month-long trial, Suffolk Police said.

The defendant had sought to “raise issues as to the state of his mind at the time of the killing”, Mr Cotter said.

Detective Inspector Matthew Connick, the senior investigating officer in the case, said afterwards: “This was a vicious, pre-meditated and unprovoked attack on Clare Nash by Charles Jessop, so it is satisfying to see the jury found him guilty of this horrific act.

Charles Jessop was found guilty of murder after a two-month trial (Suffolk Police/PA)

“While justice has been secured for Clare’s family, the investigation team are acutely aware that this will not bring Clare back to them and the pain of her death still remains.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and I would like to thank them for their support during the investigation and trial.”

Ms Nash’s father Brian Nash said in a statement released through police: “While nothing will return Clare to us, the emotional burden has been lessened knowing justice has been served.

“She was deeply, deeply loved and will be missed by her family and friends.”

The defendant is due to be sentenced on July 16.