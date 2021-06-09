Lord Lloyd-Webber says he will risk arrest in order to fully reopen his theatres

Live music returns to Theatre Royal

Impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he is determined to open his theatres on June 21, and is prepared to be arrested if authorities try to intervene.

The composer told the Daily Telegraph he may have to sell his six West End venues if the Government does not relax its restrictions.

He also revealed he has already remortgaged his London home.

The pandemic has had a catastrophic financial impact on the theatre industry and many have remained closed despite the ease in Covid-19 restrictions as it is not financially viable for them to open with reduced capacities.

Andrew Lloyd Webber said he will risk arrest in order to fully reopen his theatres from June 21 (Nigel French/PA)

Lord Lloyd-Webber is preparing for a production of Cinderella, which is scheduled to open for previews on June 25 ahead of its world premiere in July.

But the June 21 “freedom day” is in doubt due to concerns over the impact of Covid-19 variants.

“We are going to open, come hell or high water,” Lord Lloyd-Webber told the Telegraph.

Asked what he would do if the Government postponed lifting lockdown, he said: “We will say: ‘come to the theatre and arrest us’.”

Speaking on Wednesday morning, the composer and theatre boss urged the Government to publish information from pilot events conducted over the last few months.

He told Radio 4’s Today programme that “having spoken to leading counsel on this, that the feeling is that the reaction of the Government, if they do stop us from going forward, is neither rational, nor is it proportionate.”

He added: “I believe that this is the Government’s moment to show that they really do care about the musicians and the actors and all who work in live events.”

Under current Government guidance social distancing in bars and restaurants is in place, with limits on audiences in theatres and cinemas also being implemented.

Asked if he would really open his production and “challenge the Government to send the police in to arrest him if restrictions were being broken”, he quipped: “Well it would be most interesting.

He added: “My feeling is I’ve gone through everything with the council. I’ve gone through (everything) about the theatre itself, which has no recirculated air, the incoming air passes through filters completely.

“There are 30 places in the theatre where the spread of air comes from. I’m not a mechanic, but we have the CO2 monitoring that shows that the air is purer in there than it is outside.

“I think theatre people should wear masks. I think that if the Government said we could open, but it’s mandatory to wear a mask, I would completely go along with that. I was the one in theatre who said that the Government was right to close theatres just before Christmas, although it was very galling to see everybody cheek by jowl in shops outside Oxford Street.”

He said he is now making a “passionate plea” regarding the reopening of theatres on June 21 as uncertainty looms again.

He told Today: “I think Oliver Dowden has done a very good job fighting for theatre, I really do, but I’m now at a point where it’s a passionate plea.

“We can open safely, we had a pilot in the London Palladium a year ago that showed how all these measures can be implemented and we can go further.

“Why not let us (at) least open with maybe, if it’s necessary, with passports, I’m not particularly in favour of that but we can certainly, certainly open with testing.

“We can, there’s so many ways we can, and if the Government gave us some guidelines just please, please let us get open.”

Speaking on Sky News, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said he “completely sympathised” when asked about the composer saying he would risk arrest in order to fully reopen his theatres.

“We want to get them open, we are doing pilots, we want to get those theatres open so great new productions like Cinderella can open,” Mr Jenrick told presenter Kay Burley.

“I know that people are desperate to go to them, tickets are selling fast for all those productions because people have been away too long.

“But you have just got a few more days to wait until the judgment that the Prime Minister is going to make on the basis of the data.”

When asked if Lord Lloyd-Webber should be arrested if he does open theatres without restrictions relaxing, Mr Jenrick said: “We all have to abide by the rules.

“I’m not going to get into speculation about that but we want to get those theatres back open, obviously as quickly as we can, and to support people like Andrew Lloyd Webber so that we can all enjoy brilliant productions in the West End once again.”

This is not the first time Lord Lloyd-Webber, 73, has criticised those calling for a delay in reopening.