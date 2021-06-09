Camilla ‘completely hooked’ on ballet classes as she poses at the barre

The Duchess of Cornwall visit to Royal Academy of Dance exhibition

The Duchess of Cornwall has said she is “completely hooked” on ballet classes as she toured the V&A to see a display celebrating 100 years of the Royal Academy of Dance.

Camilla posed with her hand on a ballet barre and chatted about her dedication to the Silver Swan workouts for over 55s, which she used to keep fit during lockdown.

She was joined by former Strictly judge Dame Darcey Bussell, telling her: “Darcey! I haven’t seen you since we did that video call last year.”

Camilla with Dame Darcey Bussell viewing On Point: Royal Academy of Dance At 100 display (Chris Jackson/PA)

The duchess said as she chatted to some of the guests: “I can do a little barre work. I do the Silver Swans. I’ve got it this afternoon”.

She added: “I’ve been completely hooked. I love it… We sort of crash about the place.”

But she told how she had no barre to practise on.

Camilla looks at a pair of ballet shoes (Chris Jackson/PA)

“We have no barre either so it just makes it even harder,” Camilla said.

The duchess, who was wearing a pale blue Indian print silk dress by Fiona Clare and a dragon fly face mask, toured the On Point: Royal Academy of Dance at 100 display.

She saw a costume which Dame Darcey wore for her 1989 performance as Rose in Prince Of The Pagodas.

The exhibits at the V&A museum in London celebrate 100 years of the RAD and tell the story of how it shaped the future of dance training with videos of famous performances and costumes of its stars.