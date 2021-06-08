Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Shoppers on Oxford Street in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 4, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 5-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 251 (80%) have seen a rise in rates, 59 (19%) have seen a fall and five are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 833 new cases in the seven days to June 4 – the equivalent of 556.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 436.9 in the seven days to May 28.

Bolton in Greater Manchester has the second highest rate, down from 381.2 to 320.3, with 921 new cases.

Rossendale in Lancashire has the third highest, down slightly from 316.2 to 310.6, with 222 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Burnley (up from 120.3 to 282.3)

South Ribble (111.0 to 252.7)

Blackburn with Darwen (436.9 to 556.5)

Stockport (71.6 to 187.1)

Salford (116.3 to 231.8)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 8 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 28.