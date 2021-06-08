Gunmen jailed over murdering ‘gentle giant’ in case of mistaken identity

Two “evil” gunmen have been jailed for at least 29 years for shooting a “gentle giant” dead on his doorstep in a case of mistaken identity.

Chad Gordon, 27, was blasted in the face when he opened his door to a pair of assassins, who had travelled to his north London home on a stolen moped intent on revenge.

The shooting, during the first coronavirus lockdown last year, was said to have been in retribution for the death of the killers’ friend Jemal Ebrahim, who had been stabbed five days before.

Mason Sani-Semedo (CPS/PA)

However, Mason Sani-Semedo and Cameron Robinson went to the wrong address and shot Mr Gordon instead.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Sani-Semedo, 19, from Tottenham, north London, and Robinson, 20, of Dagenham, were found guilty of murder and possession of a gun with intent.

On Tuesday, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb jailed the pair for life with a minimum term of 29 years.

She said Mr Gordon was an “ordinary, dignified, decent man” who was “entirely innocent”.

The judge said: “The hurt caused by his evil murder is immeasurable.”

Cameron Robinson (CPS)

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told the court that both defendants played an equal part in the killing which contributed to “the senseless cycle of death and destruction on the streets of London”.

She told the defendants: “It was a considered, high-stakes attempt at a swift, polished assassination.”

The judge acknowledged moving victim impact statements from the victim’s parents.

On learning of her son’s killing, Mr Gordon’s mother Ann Marie Wilson, said: “My world shattered, my heart broke into tiny pieces and cannot be mended.

“Chad was my world, my everything, but most of all my first born and he was no more. Our lives have been ruined.”

Mr Gordon’s father Narson Gordon said: “Anyone who knew or met Chad would instantly recognise ‘a gentle giant’ with humility to match. The hurt and anguish caused by his evil murder is immeasurable.