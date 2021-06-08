Covid-19 weekly deaths in England and Wales drop below 100

Of the 9,628 deaths registered in Week 21, 95 mentioned #COVID19 on the death certificate (1.0% of all deaths).

A decrease of 12 #COVID19 deaths since the previous week https://t.co/LSaWmA3nM9 pic.twitter.com/js9U98cSWy

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 8, 2021