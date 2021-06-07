Tributes paid as mother and father-of-five killed in motorbike crash named

Floral tributes

A mother and father-of-five who were killed in a motorbike crash have been named by police.

Mohammed Shahdab and Sheikala Razaq, both aged 39, were found seriously injured on Fox Hollies Road in the Acocks Green area of Birmingham at around 5.45pm on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

The pair died at the scene after travelling on a motorbike.

A 47-year-old man who was arrested near the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation while inquiries continue, the force said.

At the scene on Monday, many floral tributes could be seen at the foot of a lamppost and a tree.

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash (Matthew Cooper/PA)

One tribute read: “May you both rest in eternal peace. A tragic end to your beautiful lives. Bless you both.”

Another said: “Although we are far away we will hold you close in our thoughts and in our hearts. You will be missed but never forgotten.

“You have captured a place in our hearts.”

Police said the circumstances of the crash remain unclear and have urged any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Officers previously said a blue Saab may have been involved but left the scene.