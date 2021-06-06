Royals, celebrities and charities congratulate Meghan and Harry on baby news

The royal family have sent their congratulations to the Sussexes on the arrival of their daughter (Phil Harris/Daily Mirror/PA)

Congratulations from royals, celebrities and charities have flowed in for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry’s family said they are “delighted” at the news, while well wishes also came from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

A brief, joint statement from Buckingham Palace was followed by tweets from the official accounts of the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The statement read: “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

A tweet from Kate and William’s Kensington Royal account sent congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the “happy news of the arrival of baby Lili”.

The tweet from Charles and Camilla’s Clarence House account wished them well “at this special time” and was accompanied by a picture of Harry, Meghan and Archie during their royal tour of Africa in 2019.

The official Royal Family account shared a picture of the couple on their wedding day, alongside a congratulatory message welcoming the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild.

Princess Eugenie congratulated her “dear cousins” in a post on her Instagram stories, accompanied by heart emojis.

She wrote: “Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn’t be happier for you all.”

Photographer Misan Harriman, who took the pictures Meghan and Harry used to announce the duchess was pregnant, congratulated his “brave friend”.

He tweeted: “Lilibet has arrived! Congratulations to my brave friend and her lovely family! #allthatmatters #babyjoy.”

Comedian and actress Ellen DeGeneres, a friend of the couple, tweeted: “Congratulations Meghan, Harry and Archie.

“Welcome to the world Lilibet! I am more than a Lilibet excited to meet you.”

Charities close to Harry’s heart were among the first to send their public congratulations.

The Diana Award established in memory of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Wellchild charity, of which Harry is patron wished the couple well.

The Diana Award, set up to continue the legacy of Harry’s beloved mother, tweeted: “Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“We extend our warmest wishes to the duke, the duchess and little Archie.”

The organisation’s chief executive Tessy Ojo said everyone involved in the charity is “delighted to welcome another grand child of Diana, Princess of Wales”.

A tweet from the Wellchild charity read: “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“We wish our patron the duke, and the duchess every happiness as they start this new adventure.”

Mr Johnson wrote: “Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter.”