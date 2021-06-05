‘Playful and engaging’ start to Coventry’s year as City of Culture

Coventry UK City of Culture

The streets of Coventry have come alive with performers as it kicks off its year as UK City of Culture.

The Coventry Moves event was billed as “a playful and engaging introduction to Coventry, its stories, and its people”.

Organisers said it was an opportunity for every home in Coventry to be part of the 12-month festival.

Coventry was named City of Culture in 2017 by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The trust which has been organising Coventry’s showcase announced last summer that it was delaying the start of its programme to May 2021 because of the impact and ongoing uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

The first city to be awarded the accolade was Derry-Londonderry in 2013, followed by Hull in 2017.

A winner is chosen every four years, and holds the honour for one year.