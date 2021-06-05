In Pictures: Britons flock outdoors to soak up sun

People enjoy the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset

Britons have headed out to the beach, parks and lakes to soak up the sunny weather.

Bournemouth beach and the Lake District National Park were among the places proving popular for people wanting to enjoy the summery weekend temperatures.

People enjoy the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Steve Parsons/PA)

Regent’s Canal in Little Venice, London, was a hive of activity (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Members of the Rainbow Carnival Stilt Walkers perform in Roundhay Park in Leeds ahead of a World Triathlon Series event (Danny Lawson/PA)

June has brought a taste of summer, with temperatures nearing 30C in parts of the country this week.

Northolt in west London peaked at 28.3C on Wednesday afternoon, meaning the UK recorded its third successive warmest day of 2021.

The warm weather follows a washout May, which brought heavy downpours and prolonged spells of rain for much of the UK.

People enjoy the weather at Derwentwater in the Lake District National Park near Keswick (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A man performs a balancing act in Bournemouth (Steve Parsons/PA)

People take a paddle at Derwentwater in the Lake District National Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)