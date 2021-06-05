Boris Johnson’s ex-wife says their marriage had become ‘impossible’

Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler

Boris Johnson’s ex-wife Marina Wheeler has said she was the one who ended their 25-year marriage after it became “impossible”.

Ms Wheeler, 56, spoke about the end of her relationship with the Prime Minister as she talked about her cervical cancer diagnosis in 2019.

The former couple, who have two sons and two daughters together, married in 1993 before announcing their divorce in 2018.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Justin Tallis/PA)

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, Ms Wheeler said: “The divine plan, it seemed, had gone awry.

“My four children and I already had tough stuff to handle. My 25-year marriage had become impossible, so I ended it, but the whole business was grim.

“So why was I being doled out more? Of course, that’s not how cancer works. Nor does life.”

Ms Wheeler said two years on from her diagnosis that she could see she was “lucky” and urged other women to attend their cervical screening appointments.

“Because I was screened, the cancer was identified early – at stage 1 – and could be treated relatively easily,” she said.

Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler finalised their divorce in 2020.