EE to boost 4G speeds along coastal areas in anticipation of UK holiday surge

People using phone on the beach

EE is planning to boost its 4G network capacity along coastal areas in anticipation of bumper British holiday getaways while international travel remains uncertain.

The BT-owned network has already made upgrades to seaside towns and cities including Blackpool, Bournemouth and Great Yarmouth, which mean access to better signal and faster data speeds.

By the summer, the firm intends to complete improvement works in 16 further locations, from Newquay and Aberystwyth, to Skegness and Whitstable.

It comes as the 5G rollout continues, with Brighton and Southend-on-Sea among the list of recent areas to have the service switched on.

(Yui Mok/PA)

“With many popular seaside locations expecting a busy summer, we’re pleased to be providing improved coastal connectivity,” said Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s Consumer Division.

“The upgrades to our network will help ensure our customers stay connected this summer, even at the busiest times.

“The additional capacity delivered through improvements to our 4G network, alongside the continued roll-out of our 5G network, will help people make the most of their time at the coast, and also provide a valuable lifeline, if an emergency occurs.”

The full list of areas to receive upgraded 4G coverage by the summer are: