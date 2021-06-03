Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People leaving after having Covid vaccinations at the ESSA academy in Bolton

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 30, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 31-June 3) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 213 (68%) have seen a rise in rates, 91 (29%) have seen a fall and 11 are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 657 new cases in the seven days to May 30, the equivalent of 438.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 333.3 in the seven days to May 23.

Bolton in Greater Manchester has the second highest rate, down from 434.7 to 372.5, with 1,071 new cases.

Rossendale in Lancashire has the third highest, up from 166.5 to 310.6, with 222 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Rossendale (up from 166.5 to 310.6)

Ribble Valley (42.7 to 149.5)

Blackburn with Darwen (333.3 to 438.9)

Hyndburn (88.8 to 191.3)

South Ribble (35.2 to 127.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 3 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 30; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 23.