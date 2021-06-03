Jet2 to delay flight restarts until July 1 following travel lists changes

A Jet2.com aeroplane

Low-cost airline Jet2 has delayed the restart of flights and holidays from June 24 to July 1, following the Government changes to travel lists on Thursday.

The firm’s boss called for “openness and transparency” on coronavirus data so that the industry could better understand decisions affecting airlines and their customers.

It comes after several changes to the travel lists – including moving Portugal from “green” to “amber” – were made by the Government on Thursday.

Jet2 said in a statement: “Following today’s update, we have taken the decision to restart flights and holidays on July 1 2021.

“For any destinations currently on the Amber List, we are also allowing customers to amend their booking free of charge if they are due to travel between July 1 and July 21 2021.”

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We know how disappointed our customers and independent travel agency partners will be following today’s announcement, and we share their concerns and frustrations.

“We are now calling for complete openness and transparency when it comes to the data, so that customers and the industry can really understand what is driving these decisions.”

“We agree that public health must be the number one priority. However, despite all the evidence and data showing that travel can restart safely and at scale, the UK continues to remain largely grounded whilst the rest of Europe opens up.”

Jet2 said flights to Turkey, which remains on the “red” list, would not restart until July 22.