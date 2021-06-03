Army paused new tank trials over speed and safety concerns

The Ares variant of General Dynamics’ Ajax tank

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed it paused trials of its new £3.47 billion fleet of army tanks over design issues which reportedly include them being unable to travel safely faster than 20 miles per hour.

The Daily Telegraph says problems with the new Ajax armoured fighting vehicles – which are supposed to be able to go up to 40mph – also include an inability to fire cannons on the move.

Citing a Government report, the paper said the speed restrictions had been caused by excessive vibrations in the tanks, and that crews were limited to 90 minutes inside them at a time.

An AJAX (AFV) armoured fighting vehicle (Richard Watt/PA)

Due to be published next month, the report says the tanks cannot reverse over obstacles more than 20 centimetres high, that personnel must wear noise-cancelling headphones when operating them and undergo ear tests afterwards, and that the Household Cavalry Regiment “cannot conduct effective collective training” in them.

The MoD decided to bring in a new range of tanks in 2010, with 589 vehicles across a range of models ordered in 2014.

But the programme has been plagued by problems and is four years behind schedule, the Telegraph said, adding only 14 of the turretless Ares model tanks, made by US firm General Dynamics, had been delivered.

The MoD said in a statement its training on “Ajax variants” had now recommenced “with appropriate safety measures in place”.

“We are committed to the Ajax programme which will form a key component in the Army’s modernised warfighting division, with current plans for Initial Operating Capability scheduled for summer 2021,” an MOD Spokesperson said in a statement.

“The MOD can confirm that some training on the Ajax family of vehicles was paused as a precautionary measure.

“This is a normal measure for the demonstration phase of projects; an investigation, incorporating trials, is being carried out jointly with the manufacturer. It is inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.