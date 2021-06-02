Three-quarters of UK adults have had first dose of Covid-19 jab, figures show

Margaret Keenan becomes the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry, administered by nurse May Parsons (Jacob King/PA)

Three-quarters of adults in the UK are estimated to have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, latest figures show.

A total of 39,585,665 first doses have now been delivered since the vaccination rollout began almost six months ago.

(PA Graphics)

This is the equivalent of 75.2% of all people aged 18 and over.

In Wales, 2,152,709 first doses have been given, the equivalent of 85.3% of the adult population.

This is well ahead of the other three nations of the UK, with England now on 74.7% (33,085,145 first doses), Scotland on 74.1% (3,286,261 first doses) and Northern Ireland on 73.1% (1,061,550 first doses).

The latest figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

(PA Graphics)

They also show that an estimated 49.5% of UK adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, including half (50.0%) of adults in England.

In Scotland 47.5% of adults are estimated to have received both doses, along with 46.5% in Northern Ireland and 45.1% in Wales.

Responding to the figures, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I am incredibly pleased that over three-quarters of UK adults have had their first dose. This is an incredible step forward in the largest and most successful vaccination programme in our history.

“Although we’ve come so far in less than six months since the world’s first authorised jab was given in the UK, our vital work is not done. We must redouble our efforts on the second dose to ensure as many people as possible have maximum protection.

“We’ve brought forward appointments from 12 to eight weeks for a second dose, and all over-30s are now eligible for the jab. I encourage everyone to come forward when the offer comes and play a part in getting us back to normality.”