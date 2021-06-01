Two serving soldiers charged with trying to sell ammunition

Soldiers' boots

Two serving members of the British Army have been charged with firearms offences after being accused of trying to sell ammunition.

Kirtland Gill, 40, and Rajon Graham, 32, both of Berkshire, were arrested following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Flying Squad.

Gill has been charged with one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition, and another count of possession of a prohibited weapon, relating to an imitation firearm capable of discharging noxious liquid.

Graham is accused of one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition, and four counts of selling or transferring ammunition.

Both have been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 1.

The pair were arrested at separate homes in Berkshire in January in an operation also involving the Royal Military Police and the Ministry of Defence Police.

According to reports they both serve in the Coldstream Guards, based in Windsor, Berkshire.

The Coldstream Guards, recognised by their red jackets and black bearskin hats, have a ceremonial role as protectors of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

The unit is the oldest continuously serving regiment in the British Army.

An Army spokesperson said: “We can confirm that two soldiers have been charged with firearms offences.

“This is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police and all inquiries should be referred to them.