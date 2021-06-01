Man with cerebral palsy travels 90 miles a day to work at favourite charity shop

Peter Moss at work

A man with cerebral palsy who travels 90 miles per day to volunteer has been called an “absolute asset” by his manager.

Peter Moss, who travels from Trowbridge, Wiltshire, to Newbury, Berkshire, and back every day to work at a Scope charity shop, said he makes the journey due to the “lovely people” he works with.

Mr Moss, 66, works five days per week at disability charity Scope, taking public transport for the 45 miles to and from work.

He said: “When I walked through the door I was given such a wonderful welcome, I couldn’t have been made to feel more at home.

“They say I go the extra 90 miles a day for my job, but when you work with such lovely people, and get to know our great customers, the thought of knowing you’re helping Scope raise funds for the vital services that support disabled people and their families, I’m the one who gets so much satisfaction.”

(Scope)

Scope explained that while Mr Moss has been offered volunteering roles in shops closer to his home, he would like to stay at the Newbury branch.

“Every day, Peter lights up the shop with his can-do attitude and his smile,” said Lorraine Smith, shop manager at Scope’s Newbury branch.

“Apart from going the extra 90 miles a day to volunteer in our shop, what really makes Peter stand out is that he is so good with the customers.

“He can engage with any age group and has made a lot of friends both in Scope and in the Newbury community.