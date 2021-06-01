Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A coronavirus vaccination centre at Twickenham rugby stadium in south-west London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 28, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 29-June 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 211 (67%) have seen a rise in rates, 96 (30%) have seen a fall and eight are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 653 new cases in the seven days to May 28, the equivalent of 436.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 303.3 in the seven days to May 21.

Bolton in Greater Manchester has the second highest rate, down from 452.8 to 375.2, with 1,079 new cases.

Rossendale in Lancashire has the third highest, up from 113.3 to 312.0, with 223 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Rossendale (up from 113.3 to 312.0)

Blackburn with Darwen (303.3 to 436.2)

Ribble Valley (24.6 to 147.8)

Hyndburn (77.7 to 175.2)

South Ribble (26.2 to 111.0)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 1 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 28; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 21.