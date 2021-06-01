Hunt for attackers after 14-year-old boy stabbed to death

A forensics officer at the scene on College Road, Kingstanding

Police are hunting up to seven attackers after the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy.

West Midlands Police said they understand the teenager was attacked in College Road at the junction with Wardour Grove in Kingstanding, north of Birmingham, at around 7.30pm on Monday, by up to seven people who ran off towards Chester Road.

The force has launched a murder investigation and said the area has been “flooded” with officers who are searching for the offenders.

Officers are speaking to witnesses and fast-tracking CCTV inquiries.

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “This is a shocking and senseless tragedy. Another young life has been taken far too soon.

“We have officers with the boy’s family who are facing the cruellest of news this evening. My heart goes out to them.

“We will be leaving no stone unturned in our hunt for the callous individuals responsible for this, or for anyone harbouring them, knowing what they have done.”

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact police by Live Chat on the force’s website, calling 101 quoting log 3313 of 31/5, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Labour MP Jack Dromey, whose Erdington constituency includes the area where the stabbing happened, said: “Truly shocking that a 14-year-old teenage boy in Kingstanding was stabbed to death this evening.

A police officer stands near the scene (Jacob King/PA)

“Anyone with any information should contact West Midlands Police.

“My condolences to his family.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 7.35pm on Monday, arriving within five minutes.

She added: “Crews arrived to find a teenage boy in a critical condition following a stabbing.

“The team of ambulance staff worked together to administer advanced life support at the scene.