Domino’s seeks 5,000 staff as temporary workers return to pre-Covid jobs

A delivery rider outside a branch of Domino’s Pizza

Hairdressers, students and taxi drivers who worked at Domino’s when their businesses were closed during the pandemic are abandoning the pizza chain to go back to their old roles, freeing up thousands of jobs.

The business said it is looking to hire around 5,000 people as these temporary staff members call time on their lives as pizza chefs or delivery drivers.

Demand is not slowing down, despite the economy reopening, Domino’s said on Tuesday.

Operations director Nicola Frampton said: “I’m proud we were able to play a part by offering people the opportunity to continue working and earning when times were tough.

“But, as people start to reunite, customer demand is showing no signs of slowing and so we’re now looking for 5,000 new recruits.”

She added: “We were privileged to be able to to keep our doors open during the last 18 months, supporting the nation to stay safe at home during lockdown. Throughout our recruitment drive last year, we were overwhelmed by the response from people of all walks of life.”

Domino’s said many of those who went to work for it during the pandemic have chosen to stay, but others are returning to their pre-Covid roles.

The business said it will create more than 1,400 work placements as part of a Government initiative in England, Scotland and Wales.

The first work experience participants will start this month and will be able to apply for permanent roles once their six-month placements have ended.

Domino’s runs around 1,100 sites across the UK.

Jennie Hill, a store manager in Gosport, Hampshire, said: “It’s brilliant to be recruiting when many people are still looking for jobs and future careers.

“These 5,000 roles will help Domino’s continue to deliver in neighbourhoods across the country as people reunite over a Domino’s pizza this summer.”