What the papers say – December 10

At the end of a week that saw her bounce back from Brexit oblivion with a deal on Britain’s “divorce” from the EU, Theresa May is reminded on the front of the Sunday papers that further battles lie ahead.

A truce in the Prime Minister’s Cabinet was looking fragile after her aides said the concessions she gave in Brussels on Friday were “meaningless” and “not binding”, reports The Sunday Telegraph.

The front page of the Sunday Telegraph: 'Cabinet Brexit truce threatens to unravel' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/FjhDa2nPPK — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 9, 2017

Meanwhile Mrs May received bad news for her hopes of securing a unique post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, reports The Observer, after Brussels said it was under international pressure not to give the UK special treatment.

The Observer front page, Sunday 10 December 2017: New blow for May as EU gets tough over trade deal pic.twitter.com/G4THH80Xer — The Guardian (@guardian) December 9, 2017

Nevertheless, the Sunday Express says Mrs May should demand a “gold-plated” deal or threaten to leave without paying billions of pounds for the so-called divorce bill.

While tackling Brexit one minute, in another moment the PM had to intervene to stop a row between Chancellor Philip Hammond and Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson in the Commons, the Mail on Sunday reports.

Across the house, The Sunday Times reports that Labour has been plunged into a “corruption scandal” allegedly involving a businessman with close links to the party.

Tomorrow's front page: Labour in £2m skyscraper bribe scandal #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/dE3IBfMpqQ — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) December 9, 2017

The Sunday People reports that “Britain’s worst family” are spending Christmas in prison after a mother and her three sons were jailed.

Meanwhile the Sunday Mirror says it has investigated how delivery drivers are expected to work at online retail giant Amazon.