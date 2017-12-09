What the papers say – December 9

After a week that began with a collapse in negotiations between the Prime Minister and Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, Friday’s Brexit breakthrough gives the papers plenty to chew over.

An early morning meeting over pastries and orange juice, followed by statements and a handshake for the cameras, was swiftly followed by a postprandial reality check from European Council president Donald Tusk.

However warnings that the clock is ticking on the tough trade talks to come were not enough to take the shine off the day’s events for some papers.

“Rejoice! We’re on our way” exclaims the Daily Mail on its front page, saying the deal marks a “huge step toward regaining control of its borders, laws and money”.

The breakthrough was a “massive boost” for Theresa May, says the Daily Express, adding: “now let’s get on with ditching (the) EU”.

“May bounces back”, says The Times on its front page, the paper adding that Mrs May is now in a position to “confront” Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and other Brexiteers in her Cabinet.

On the other hand, the Daily Mirror says Mrs May has been labelled “lily-livered” by critics under a headline reading “Mrs Softee”.

In its online edition, The Independent says the deal was a “fudge”, while The Daily Telegraph itemises the “price of freedom” on its front page.

The FT Weekend focuses on European Council president Mr Tusk’s words, following Mrs May’s breakfast meeting, that there is now in practice “less than a year” to finalise Brexit arrangements.

And The Guardian says battle is to commence within the PM’s Cabinet over what shape the final Brexit agreement takes.

