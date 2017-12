Hundreds of people have embraced the festive spirit by dressing up as Father Christmas for events in London and Brighton.

Participants gather at Kings Cross in London, prior to taking part in Santacon London 2017. (David Mirzeoff/PA)

(David Mirzeoff/PA)

(David Mirzeoff/PA)

(David Mirzeoff/PA)

(David Mirzeoff/PA)

(David Mirzeoff/PA)

Competitors take part in the annual Santa Dash along the promenade in Brighton. (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Advertising

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)