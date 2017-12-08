YouTube prankster urged to pay rescue costs after ‘cementing’ head in microwave

A YouTube prankster freed by a fire crew after using Polyfilla to “cement” his head inside a microwave has faced calls to pay the costs of the hour-long call-out.

Footage of the man taking part in the irresponsible stunt attracted more than 850,000 views within 13 hours of being posted online.

West Midlands Fire Service said friends of the 22-year-old had spent 90 minutes trying to free him by the time emergency services were called at 1.49pm on Wednesday to the garage of a house in Fordhouses, Wolverhampton.

Watch Commander Shaun Dakin, officer in charge of the crew which responded, said: “All of the group involved were very apologetic, but this was clearly a call-out which might have prevented us from helping someone else in genuine, accidental need.”

Video of the stunt posted on YouTube shows the man – named by his friends as Jay – claiming to be unable to breathe.

The ten-minute video also features adverts for clothing, and shows emergency crews arriving at the property and using a screwdriver to chisel off the Polyfilla.

The prankster, who used the video to thank the fire crew, faced multiple calls by social media users to pay compensation to the fire service for wasting their time.

A Twitter user with the username Shinny messaged the fire service to say: “I hope you are billing him for the time wasted. The prat could have cost someone their life. Should have left him.”

Another member of the public wrote on Twitter: “I’m all for backing people on innocent mistakes – e.g. people getting stuck up a tree.

“But with stuff like this, it would be nice to be able to send them the bill for the costs.”