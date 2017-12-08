‘Sufficient progress’ made on Brexit deal – so what happens next?

Now that the European Commission has agreed that “sufficient progress” has been made on the UK’s EU withdrawal deal, what happens next?

Winter/spring – Negotiations on the transition to future EU/UK relations, along with “exploratory talks” on a possible free trade agreement.

Winter/spring – Ratification process involving as many as 38 national and regional parliaments, with any of them effectively holding a veto.

Brexit Secretary David Davis has promised that Parliament will have to approve any deal in a Withdrawal Agreement and Implementation Bill, although this will be on a “take it or leave it” basis. MPs will consider the legislation before MEPs in the European Parliament carry out the final vote on any agreement.

December 31 – Britain ceases payments into the EU budget.

If a two-year “implementation period” is agreed, Britain will finally move to its new relationship with the EU in the spring of 2021, ceasing to observe EU rules and regulations.

Expected end of the European Court of Justice’s role in the oversight of the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.