Primary school evacuated as fire guts building

More than 200 children have been evacuated from a school after a large fire broke out.

Emergency services were called to Cairneyhill Primary School near Dunfermline, Fife, at around 1pm on Friday.

Staff and 220 pupils were removed and taken to a nearby church while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Local residents were warned to stay indoors and close all windows, with large amounts of smoke billowing from the burning building.

Please see our update below regarding Cairneyhill Primary School. No need to stay indoors any longer, but we would ask traffic to avoid the area as we deal with the incident. pic.twitter.com/iDfxVBgkz5 — SWFifePolice (@SWFifePolice) December 8, 2017

Chief Inspector Irene Ralston said: “We are asking the public to avoid the area where possible as emergency services deal with this incident.

“Fortunately all staff and pupils were evacuated safely and we continue to support our partners as the fire is extinguished.

“Further updates will be issued on Fife Division’s Facebook and Twitter page as the incident progresses.”

More than 30 firefighters and seven appliances were at the scene, using breathing apparatus and high-powered hoses.

More than 30 firefighters worked in challenging conditions to bring a school fire in Dunfermline under control. Here's an update from the incident commander 👉 https://t.co/iqWYvtdPrS — Scot Fire and Rescue (@fire_scot) December 8, 2017

Despite their efforts, the blaze gutted the school building.

All staff and children were described as safe and well.

The access road to the school, Northbank Road, has been closed and officers urged members of the public to avoid the area unless urgent to allow emergency services easier access.

A Fife Council spokeswoman said: “The school was evacuated safely. Children and all the staff were evacuated to a local church hall.

“Parents were notified to come and collect the children.”

Police Scotland said the blaze has been contained and members of the public are no longer asked to stay indoors and keep windows closed.