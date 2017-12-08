Hollyoaks’ pregnant Rachel Adedeji urges fines for smokers in hospital grounds

Pregnant Hollyoaks actress Rachel Adedeji has called for smokers who light up in hospital grounds to be fined, as she has to pass them when she goes in for antenatal appointments.

The actress vented her frustrations at seeing people smoke at the entrance to Liverpool Women’s Hospital and said that when she has reported it, she finds security guards are “just chilling watching football”.

Annoying when I go to @LiverpoolWomens for a check up and see people smoking at the entrance. People should respect the hospital grounds for what it is- A NON SMOKING GROUND. These people should be fined instantly! Yet when reported, security are just chilling watching football? pic.twitter.com/f49ynGXv2V — Rachel Adedeji (@RachelASongs) December 5, 2017

The soap star is expecting her first child with husband Jason Finegan in just a few weeks.

She previously announced on Twitter that the baby’s due date is December 27.

Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust has a non-smoking policy in the hospital and across all its grounds, which applies to patients, visitors and staff.

Julie King, acting director of nursing and midwifery, said: “We are aware of this complaint and have been discussing the specific concerns directly with the lady who raised them via our PALs team.

“Liverpool Women’s has a no smoking policy in place to protect the health and well-being of our patients, visitors and staff.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital, where the actress was annoyed to find security guards ‘chilling’ when she reported smokers (PA)

“We are always happy to consider ways that we could improve how our no smoking policy is implemented.

“However, we are not currently in a position to adopt any stricter measures such as fines and will continue to ask people visiting the site to simply respect the policy that is in place.

“We hope that the increased signage that we have recently put in place across the Trust site will further emphasise the unpleasant and harmful impact smoking on Trust premises has on our patients, including the 8,000+ newborn babies who pass through our doors every year.

“We will continue to monitor how effective our no smoking policy is in the near future.”