Hit-and-run motorist left victim lying in road

Police have launched an appeal after a man was left lying in the middle of the road by a hit-and-run driver in Stockport.

The 33-year-old victim was hit by a dark vehicle believed to be a Honda Civic on Victoria Road, Overton at around 6am on Sunday December 3, but the car sped off instead of stopping.

The victim suffered a back injury and severe bruising and remains in hospital for treatment.

Police have released CCTV footage of the incident and the driver has been described as a white man with dark hair who wore a beige tracksuit.

“You will see in the footage the exact moment the man was hit and I would implore anyone that has any information to please get in touch.

“It happened in a residential area in the early hours of the morning so I would appeal to anyone that saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time to please contact police.

“The driver clearly showed no regard for the pedestrian. He left him lying in the road with no awareness of the extent of his injuries.

“He could have quite literally left him for dead and we need to find him so that he can be held accountable for his actions.”

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.