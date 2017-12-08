First Pret a Manger motorway services outlet to open

Food and drink chain Pret A Manger is to open shops in motorway services under a partnership with Roadchef.

The first outlet will open on the M56 at junction 14 at Chester before Christmas, followed by one on the M25 between junctions five and six at Clacket Lane next spring.

Clive Schlee, chief executive at Pret, said: “Pret’s fast service is perfect for busy travellers, and we are looking forward to increasing our presence on motorways in the UK.

“Our shops will obviously have their own kitchens on the premises, which ensures that our food will be freshly prepared throughout the day.”

Simon Turl, chief executive of Roadchef, added: “This announcement is part of our continued commitment and investment in providing a diverse offering to visitors using our sites.”

Our amazing team deliver unsold food to the hungry night after night after night… pic.twitter.com/3xZseM9byW — Pret (@Pret) November 22, 2017

The Chester and Clacket Lane service area shops are on the look-out for local charities to donate unsold food to at the end of each day.

Over the past year, Pret’s national scheme has distributed over three million food items to hostels and shelters across the UK.