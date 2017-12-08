Businessman jailed for contempt of court after forging mother’s will

A businessman has been given a one-year jail term after judges concluded that he had forged his mother’s will and was in contempt of court.

Girish Patel, who is in 60s and lives in London, had been embroiled in litigation with brother Yashwant, who is in his 70s, over control of a multi-million family business empire.

He had claimed he was the sole beneficiary of his mother Prabhavati’s will at a High Court hearing in London a year ago.

But Judge Andrew Simmonds concluded that he had forged the will.

Patel later admitted giving false evidence.

Another judge has now imposed a 12-month prison sentence after concluding that Patel was in contempt of court.

Mr Justice Marcus Smith had analysed contempt issues at a further High Court hearing in London earlier this month and has announced his conclusions in a written ruling.

Judges heard the family came from India and ran a global commodities business and a property development operation.

They were told he had forged the will in the hope of gaining “tactical advantages” in the on-going business battle.

Mrs Patel had died in 2011 aged 88.