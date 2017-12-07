Top officer admits leaving confidential papers in car before they were stolen

A top counter terrorism officer has admitted leaving confidential documents in a car for four or five days before they were stolen.

Assistant Chief Constable Marcus Beale, who was the counter terrorism lead for West Midlands Police, put the papers in a locked case in an unmarked police car.

The briefcase and other possessions were stolen from the vehicle in May.

Beale, 54, who has been suspended from duty, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to safeguard information under the Official Secrets Act.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said Beale had been suspended on full pay after he received the summons to court in November.

Scotland Yard’s Specialist Operations Directorate, which investigated the incident, has national responsibilities in relation to offences under the Official Secrets Act.

Beale joined West Midlands Police in 2011 and held its security portfolio, with responsibility for the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit and local policing in Birmingham at the time the documents were stolen.

West Midlands Police is the second largest force in England and Wales.