Reindeer, Santa Claus and festive Downing Street feature on PM’s Christmas cards

Theresa May has unveiled her Christmas cards for this year, with three festive designs by schoolchildren from her Maidenhead constituency.

The colourful designs, showing a reindeer, Santa Claus in his sleigh and Downing Street festooned with Christmas decorations, were selected as winners of a competition run by the Maidenhead Advertiser.

The three winners chosen by Prime Minister Theresa May (Downing Street/PA)

The winning trio were invited to Downing Street on Wednesday to join the Prime Minister in turning on the lights on the Number 10 Christmas tree.

Winners were Lily Bo Morgan, Sophie Vysata and Emily Wood. Lily is five years old, Sophia eight and Emily seven.